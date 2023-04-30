Toronto GM Kyle Dubas goes crazy after Maple Leafs break playoff losing streak

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally done it.

The Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night to win their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in six games. John Tavares got credit for the goal, which went off a skate and got past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

GAME WINNER!

SERIES WINNER! LET’S. GO. LEAFS. NATION!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dkttq8eBpW — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 30, 2023

The victory gave the Leafs their first playoff series win since 2004.

It was a long time coming for Toronto fans, who went nuts. Perhaps nobody conveyed the elation better than Leafs GM Kyle Dubas.

KYLE DUBAS COOKED HIS TEAM DELIVERED pic.twitter.com/MsHs1PkEUc — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 30, 2023

That was great.

Take a look at the reaction from Leafs fans in Toronto:

THEY DID IT !!! Leafs win pic.twitter.com/raASPk5oz8 — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) April 30, 2023

After advancing to the conference semifinals, the Leafs will face the winner of Game 7 between the Bruins and Panthers.