 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 29, 2023

Toronto GM Kyle Dubas goes crazy after Maple Leafs break playoff losing streak

April 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Kyle Dubas with his arms up

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally done it.

The Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night to win their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in six games. John Tavares got credit for the goal, which went off a skate and got past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The victory gave the Leafs their first playoff series win since 2004.

It was a long time coming for Toronto fans, who went nuts. Perhaps nobody conveyed the elation better than Leafs GM Kyle Dubas.

That was great.

Take a look at the reaction from Leafs fans in Toronto:

After advancing to the conference semifinals, the Leafs will face the winner of Game 7 between the Bruins and Panthers.

Article Tags

Kyle DubasNHL playoffs 2023Toronto Maple Leafs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus