Twitter reacts to NHL’s Seattle Kraken name, jersey reveal

July 23, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The NHL unveiled the name of its 32nd team on Thursday — the Seattle Kraken.

The reaction from fans and the media was a bit mixed. Some people don’t seem to like the Kraken name, but the logo and jerseys accompanying it were well-received seemingly across the board. Here’s a look at the new team’s jerseys:

For those who were wondering, the Kraken is described by Wikipedia as a “legendary cephalopod-like sea monster of gigantic size in Scandinavian folklor.” It’s essentially a multi-limbed monster that can destroy ships and cities with the sweep of an arm. Some people had no idea what the Kraken was.

Well, now they know. The name is going to take some getting used to, but that likely would have been true of almost any name for an expansion team. The logo and jerseys are a different story.

If we’ve learned anything about unveilings and re-brandings over the years, it’s that they are almost always met with a great deal of criticism. All things considered, the NHL’s newest franchise has done pretty well for itself.

