Twitter reacts to NHL’s Seattle Kraken name, jersey reveal

The NHL unveiled the name of its 32nd team on Thursday — the Seattle Kraken.

The reaction from fans and the media was a bit mixed. Some people don’t seem to like the Kraken name, but the logo and jerseys accompanying it were well-received seemingly across the board. Here’s a look at the new team’s jerseys:

For those who were wondering, the Kraken is described by Wikipedia as a “legendary cephalopod-like sea monster of gigantic size in Scandinavian folklor.” It’s essentially a multi-limbed monster that can destroy ships and cities with the sweep of an arm. Some people had no idea what the Kraken was.

Idk wtf Kraken means, but it beats Charlotte FC. https://t.co/igntbJtaeu — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) July 23, 2020

What is this Kraken you speak of? — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) July 23, 2020

I’ll come right out and admit it, I don’t know what Kraken is. — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) July 23, 2020

What is a Kraken? — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) July 23, 2020

Well, now they know. The name is going to take some getting used to, but that likely would have been true of almost any name for an expansion team. The logo and jerseys are a different story.

Oooooweeee take a look at these Introducing the Seattle Kraken pic.twitter.com/lFOJyUIQmp — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) July 23, 2020

So the Seattle Kraken already have their first W with these logos. pic.twitter.com/gjXBNgXF1y — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) July 23, 2020

Seattle Kraken. Love the Space Needle anchor. Jerseys via @icethetics. pic.twitter.com/TT84styfkd — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 23, 2020

I think the name, logo, and color scheme of the Seattle Kraken are all pretty dope. Well done, all around @NHLSeattle_ pic.twitter.com/optXdu1TGv — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 23, 2020

If we’ve learned anything about unveilings and re-brandings over the years, it’s that they are almost always met with a great deal of criticism. All things considered, the NHL’s newest franchise has done pretty well for itself.