Video: Alex Killorn skates with Stanley Cup week after surgery on broken leg

Alex Killorn had his moment with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday despite being a week removed from surgery on a broken leg.

Killorn took a shot off the leg in Game 1 of his Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens. He did not play thereafter, and his injury status was unspecified.

But on Wednesday, Killorn revealed that he underwent surgery for a broken fibula last week.

Killorn tells #HNIC he had a broken fibula, had surgery to have a rod inserted last week. #tblightning — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) July 8, 2021

The 31-year-old winger was hoping to play in Game 6 or 7 if the series got that far.

Alex Killorn broke left fibula, has surgery last week. Said he hoped to play in Game 6 or 7, but "the boys" did the job where he didn't have to. #GoBolts — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) July 8, 2021

The Lightning took care of business, winning in Game 5 to clinch their second straight Stanley Cup. And Killorn got his spin with the Cup.

Alex Killorn had a broken fibula, had surgery last week to have a rod inserted, and tonight is hoisting the Cup. Just wow. #ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/uOhNg4OHQ2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2021

The Lightning winning without Killorn was impressive. He had 17 points in 19 games during the postseason.