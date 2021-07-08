 Skip to main content
Video: Alex Killorn skates with Stanley Cup week after surgery on broken leg

July 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Alex Killorn had his moment with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday despite being a week removed from surgery on a broken leg.

Killorn took a shot off the leg in Game 1 of his Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens. He did not play thereafter, and his injury status was unspecified.

But on Wednesday, Killorn revealed that he underwent surgery for a broken fibula last week.

The 31-year-old winger was hoping to play in Game 6 or 7 if the series got that far.

The Lightning took care of business, winning in Game 5 to clinch their second straight Stanley Cup. And Killorn got his spin with the Cup.

The Lightning winning without Killorn was impressive. He had 17 points in 19 games during the postseason.

