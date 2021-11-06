Video: This Connor McDavid goal was unreal

Connor McDavid scored an unreal goal for his Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

The Oilers beat the New York Rangers 6-5 in overtime on a Leon Draisaitl goal. Before that happened, McDavid scored with about three minutes left in the third period to tie the game.

McDavid impressively went 1-on-4 for his tying goal. Take a look at this beauty:

1 ON 4! CONNOR MCDAVID – ARE YOU KIDDING??? pic.twitter.com/CgpM3T4P20 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 6, 2021

The reigning Hart Trophy winner, McDavid is a special player. He led the league in points and assists last season and has led the league in points three times. He’s also a pretty awesome goal scorer too, as this highlight and another we have posted in the past show.

McDavid also assisted on two goals in the game. He and Draisaitl are the two points leaders this season. Their Oilers are humming at 9-1 this season.