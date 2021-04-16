Video: Sidney Crosby got nice assist from Penguins equipment staffer

A Pittsburgh Penguins equipment staffer deserves an assist for his effort on Thursday night.

Sidney Crosby scored a goal on a breakaway in the Penguins’ 2-1 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. He put in a rebound in the second period after Kris Letang was unable to get a clean shot off. Notably, the goal came after Crosby swung by the bench first and was handed a stick:

Here’s a closer look at the handoff:

Give him the assist pic.twitter.com/2Z6jAjcwIa — geoff, cap broker (@geoffwithano) April 16, 2021

That’s some great teamwork between Crosby and the staffer.

The goal marked Crosby’s 17th of the season and 479th of his career. It came in a loss though, but the Penguins still have 57 points this season.