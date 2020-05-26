Report: Kentucky Derby favorite Charlatan tested positive for banned substance lidocaine

Two Bob Baffert-trained horses tested positive for banned substances during the Arkansas Derby earlier this month, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Tuesday. One of his two winners from the derby were among the two positive tests.

Baffert’s horses Charlatan and Nadal both won races, and both The Daily Racing Form and The New York Times say Charlatan tested positive. The Times says Gamine is the other horse that tested positive. Both horses reportedly tested positive for lidocaine.

Baffert issued a statement saying he was disappointed the news became public.

“The rules of the Arkansas Racing Commission mandate confidentiality concerning any investigation into an alleged rule violation until there is a written decision of the Stewards. I am extremely disappointed that, in this instance, the Commission has not followed its own rules on confidentiality. I am hoping for an expedited investigation and look forward to being able to speak soon about any written decision of the Stewards if and when it becomes necessary and I’m allowed to under the Commission’s confidentiality rules.”

Charlatan is the favorite to win September’s Kentucky Derby at 5:1 odds. Charlatan and Gamine will have second samples tested. They both would have to test positive a second time for the tests to be considered positive. A second positive test would result in the disqualification of both horses for the Arkansas Derby, and would cost Charlatan 100 points towards qualifying for the Kentucky Derby. Daily Racing Form has full details on what the fallout would be from the test.

Another Baffert horse, Justify, failed a drug test prior to beginning his Triple Crown campaign.