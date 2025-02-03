 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 3, 2025

Colin Cowherd abruptly leaves during live show due to illness

February 3, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Article Tags

Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd in front of a microphone

Colin Cowherd had to abruptly leave his show on Monday after the longtime FS1 host says he became ill while live on the air.

Shortly after the start of Monday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Cowherd went to an unscheduled commercial break after telling viewers and FOX Sports Radio listeners that he was “getting very, very sick very, very quickly.” He appeared to be struggling to get his words out while discussing the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Folks, I’m gonna take a break. I am getting very, very sick very, very quickly on this set, and we will return,” Cowherd said.

Jason McIntyre, Cowherd’s co-host, stepped in to host the remainder of the show following a lengthy commercial break.

Shortly after Cowherd’s abrupt departure, the official social media account for his show issued an update on the 61-year-old. The update stated that Cowherd was “doing OK” but “under the weather.”

Cowherd’s show has been simulcast during the week on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports Radio since he joined the network after leaving ESPN in 2015.