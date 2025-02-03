Colin Cowherd abruptly leaves during live show due to illness

Colin Cowherd had to abruptly leave his show on Monday after the longtime FS1 host says he became ill while live on the air.

Shortly after the start of Monday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Cowherd went to an unscheduled commercial break after telling viewers and FOX Sports Radio listeners that he was “getting very, very sick very, very quickly.” He appeared to be struggling to get his words out while discussing the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Folks, I’m gonna take a break. I am getting very, very sick very, very quickly on this set, and we will return,” Cowherd said.

Colin Cowherd had to leave his show during the first segment, hopefully he feels better soon. pic.twitter.com/qkqBZldc98 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2025

Jason McIntyre, Cowherd’s co-host, stepped in to host the remainder of the show following a lengthy commercial break.

Shortly after Cowherd’s abrupt departure, the official social media account for his show issued an update on the 61-year-old. The update stated that Cowherd was “doing OK” but “under the weather.”

Colin is doing OK. Thank you for your concerns. Colin is under the weather and Jason Mcintyre is filling in. — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 3, 2025

Cowherd’s show has been simulcast during the week on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports Radio since he joined the network after leaving ESPN in 2015.