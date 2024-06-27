 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 26, 2024

Everyone said the same thing about NBC having A.I. Al Michaels do highlights

June 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Al Michaels on the field

Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Fans were saying the same thing about NBC’s plans to have an artificial intelligence voice program deliver highlights in Al Michaels’ voice for the Olympics.

NBC announced on Wednesday that they will offer fans personalized Olympics highlight videos on Peacock that will be delivered in the voice of Michaels thanks to artificial intelligence.

Though Michaels, who has held emeritus status at NBC since 2022, approves of the program reproducing his voice, people were left saying the same thing — why not just hire the man himself?

Though the 79-year-old Michaels is very much alive, he wouldn’t be able to deliver the customized highlights for each viewer the same way an AI program could. However, he could deliver voice over for a few different highlights per day, and those could be arranged together to be used for a more custom video for viewers.

The irony is that in the same article where Michaels says he is worried about the future employment possibilities of creative people, he’s also allowing NBC to use A.I. to potentially take away jobs.

Article Tags

Al Michaels
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus