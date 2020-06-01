Jason Whitlock out at FOX Sports

Jason Whitlock’s time at FOX Sports is over.

Whitlock, one of the most notable personalities on FS1, was unable to come to a new agreement with the network after his contract expired Sunday, according to Ryan Glasspiegel and Bobby Burack of Outkick the Coverage. Whitlock was not on in his usual role as co-host of “Speak For Yourself,” and has been removed from the show’s Twitter avatar.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Whitlock is considering launching his own direct-to-consumer platform akin to Bill Simmons’ “The Ringer.”

Whitlock had been with FS1 since 2016 as the only continuous host of “Speak For Yourself.” Neither side was commenting on his apparent departure.

Well-known for his controversial opinions, Whitlock has a history of bashing his former employers after parting ways with them. We’ll see if he has anything to publicly say about FS1 in the days to come.