Video shows ESPN host Malika Andrews’ live reaction to LA earthquake

August 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Malika Andrews during an earthquake

ESPN host Malika Andrews had an impressively relaxed response to an earthquake that took place during Monday’s broadcast of “NBA Today.”

Andrews was interviewing analyst Rebecca Lobo when ESPN’s Los Angeles studios began shaking as the result of a magnitude 4.4 earthquake. Despite the cameras visibly shaking and audible crashing sounds in the studio, Andrews kept calm and handled the situation like it was nothing.

In a span of less than 30 seconds, Andrews talked her way through the earthquake, checked in to make sure the crew and control room were okay, thanked the audience for bearing with her as if any of it was somehow her fault, and turned back to a stunned Lobo to continue the interview as if nothing had happened. That is some high-level professionalism.

ESPN’s NBA coverage can be sometimes criticized for navel-gazing and dipping into irrelevant topics. Andrews, however, is undoubtedly one of the network’s stars, and she showed it on Monday.

Malika Andrews
