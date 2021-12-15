Michele Tafoya’s final game with NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ reportedly revealed

Michele Tafoya has been noticeably absent from the last few weeks of “Sunday Night Football.” Now we are learning that the two sides are headed for a split, according to a report.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday that this season is expected to be Tafoya’s last on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Tafoya, 56, last worked the Thursday night Thanksgiving game between the Bills and Saints. Kathryn Tappen served as the reporter for the Sunday night game that week, which was on Nov. 28.

Tafoya was not part of the TV team in Week 13 for the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Broncos; Tappen stepped in. Tappen also served as the reporter in Week 14 between the Packers and Bears.

Marchand says that Tafoya’s final game as NBC’s NFL sideline reporter is set to be the Super Bowl in February in Los Angeles.

Marchand’s report did not specify a reason for the part, although he reports it’s Tafoya’s decision to step away.

Marchand did note that the three games Tafoya missed were all in cold-weather cities. He also noted that Tafoya’s absence came not long after she was in the news for her comments on “The View” in response to Colin Kaepernick’s absurd accusation.

The Greenwich Time reports that NBC Sports says Tafoya’s absences were planned and that she will return in Week 15.

Veteran members of the SNF announcing team have taken weeks off here and there since last year, which NBC has termed “bye” weeks. Lead announcer Al Michaels, whose deal with NBC expires after the season, picks and chooses which games he wants to work. Maybe Tafoya has been operating under a similar arrangement with the network.

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NBC ports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya reports from the field as the Seattle Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports