Pat McAfee could displace 1 well-known personality at ESPN?

Pat McAfee’s impending arrival at ESPN could mean bad news for one veteran personality.

According to a report Wednesday by Front Office Sports, ESPN will “likely” pave the way for McAfee’s show by cancelling Max Kellerman’s afternoon show, “This Just In.” Kellerman’s show has aired on the flagship ESPN channel since Sept. 2021 and currently runs in the 2-3 PM EST slot.

The report adds that The Worldwide Leader is also considering other changes (with a desire to trim up to $30 million in salary by the end of June). You can read the report in full here.

News broke earlier this month that McAfee’s self-titled (and hugely popular) show was moving from FanDuel to ESPN. The former All-Pro punter has done rather well for himself with the deal, getting a total of $120 million. But the move has also generated some controversy.

For Kellerman, he is one of the bigger names at ESPN and has appeared on a number of their television programs over the years, including as the old host of “First Take” and as host of his own boxing show, “Max on Boxing.” While it seems likely that Kellerman will stay on with ESPN (at least with his usual radio shows and boxing coverage), “This Just In” looks to be very much on the chopping block right now.