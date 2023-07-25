Shaka Hislop gives update after collapsing on TV

Shaka Hislop collapsed to the ground in a frightening on-air moment before Sunday’s friendly match between Real Madrid and AC Milan, but fortunately the ESPN analyst seems to be doing well.

Hislop was reporting from the sideline with colleague Dan Thomas just minutes before kickoff when he fell face-first onto the ground. Thomas immediately began shouting for medical assistance.

ESPN FC Commentator Shaka Hislop collapsed on live TV before the Real Madrid vs. AC Milan friendly. He is now in stable condition. No further reports on medical condition or reason for collapse reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/2lxRfxfFWM — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) July 24, 2023

Thomas later reported on the air that Hislop was conscious and “a little embarrassed” about the incident. Hislop shared his own update in a video he posted on social media Monday. The former goalie thanked those who have reached out and said he is seeking answers from doctors.

Shaka Hislop gives an update on his condition pic.twitter.com/qoLxYZJfjj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

“Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been,” Hislop said. “Listen, every so often life gives you a moment to pause, and this was mine. … My response has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say.”

Hislop, 54, played professional soccer at a high level for 15 years. He has been with ESPN since 2008. There is no word on when he may return, but Hislop said he is looking forward to getting back to work.