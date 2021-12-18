Sports fans go nuts after YouTube TV drops ESPN midgame

Sports fans were fuming on Friday night after ESPN was dropped from YouTube TV.

Disney and YouTube TV were in a carriage dispute and the two sides were unable to come to an agreement by midnight Friday night. That led Disney’s family of channels to be dropped by the service.

We know how frustrating it is to lose channels like ESPN and your local ABC station, and will continue conversations with Disney in hopes of restoring their content for you. For the full list of removed Disney-owned channels and live updates, check out https://t.co/R7MzaOMBNF — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 18, 2021

YouTube TV is compensating subscribers by refunding them $15 per month while the Disney channels are no longer part of the lineup.

That was of little consolation for sports fans who were watching either the Lakers-Timberwolves game on ESPN, or the FCS semifinals playoffs game between North Dakota State and James Madison on ESPN2.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter.

Me walking into the YouTube TV headquarters after they just removed ESPN. pic.twitter.com/haQjcWeZNe — Troy James (@troyzrus) December 18, 2021

Beautiful time to cancel @YouTubeTV as they drop ESPN on the first day of bowl season — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 18, 2021

After seeing YouTube TV cut off the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/NfM3vEEep3 — TJ Smith (@TrueGoatJames) December 18, 2021

So ESPN channels just got pulled from @YouTubeTV in the middle of the Lakers game. I'll be cancelling tomorrow — Heron (@heyhiyowhatsup) December 18, 2021

YouTube TV's channel selection now that the ESPN channels are gone pic.twitter.com/uQLOFQZv6S — stunnr (@whystunnr) December 18, 2021

youtube tv just dropped espn mid lakers-timberwolves game smh — justin michael jerome (@JstnMchl) December 18, 2021

In addition to all the ESPN channels, the move is costing YouTube TV all the Disney channels, Freeform channels, FX channels and the National Geographics.

Subscribers are hoping the sides figure out an agreement soon.