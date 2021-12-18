 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 18, 2021

Sports fans go nuts after YouTube TV drops ESPN midgame

December 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

An error message on TV

Sports fans were fuming on Friday night after ESPN was dropped from YouTube TV.

Disney and YouTube TV were in a carriage dispute and the two sides were unable to come to an agreement by midnight Friday night. That led Disney’s family of channels to be dropped by the service.

YouTube TV is compensating subscribers by refunding them $15 per month while the Disney channels are no longer part of the lineup.

That was of little consolation for sports fans who were watching either the Lakers-Timberwolves game on ESPN, or the FCS semifinals playoffs game between North Dakota State and James Madison on ESPN2.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter.

In addition to all the ESPN channels, the move is costing YouTube TV all the Disney channels, Freeform channels, FX channels and the National Geographics.

Subscribers are hoping the sides figure out an agreement soon.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus