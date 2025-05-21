Stan Verrett will be let go by ESPN

Stan Verrett’s time at ESPN is coming to a close.

Verrett’s contract will not be renewed by ESPN when it expires this year, Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reported on Wednesday. Verrett plans to remain with the network until his deal runs out later this summer.

The longtime ESPN anchor confirmed the news via his X profile and teased some upcoming projects.

“My life is in Los Angeles is now. Nothing but gratitude for 25 years of living a dream at ESPN. I’m not retiring. Really excited about the future and some incredible opportunities. Stay tuned,” Verrett wrote on X in response to the news being reported.

The news of Verrett’s run at ESPN ending after 25 years comes amid the network’s decision to move production of all “SportsCenter” shows back to Bristol, Conn., which is where the network’s headquarters are located. Verrett had moved out to Los Angeles, Calif., along with co-host Neil Everett, to anchor the 10:00 p.m. PT “SportsCenter” from the network’s Los Angeles studios in 2009. Verrett made it clear in his X post that he wants to remain in Los Angeles.

In addition to hosting “SportsCenter,” Verrett has hosted ABC’s college football studio coverage.

On Monday, ESPN released a tribute video amid the final Los Angeles edition of “SportsCenter.”