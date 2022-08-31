Stephen A. Smith eyeing political run?

Instead of yelling at us on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith could soon be yelling at us on C-SPAN.

The famous sports media personality said this week on “First Take” that he would potentially consider running for president of the United States.

“If the American people wanted me to run for the presidency of the United States of America, I would strongly consider it and dammit I mean it,” said Smith. “I mean listen, it ain’t that big of a standard. I mean let’s call it what it is. I think I got a shot. I don’t know if people would vote for me, but if they convinced me that they wanted me to do it, I would strongly consider it.”

Smith had first teased the idea of a presidential run in an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” earlier this month.

Could the next President of the United States be…@stephenasmith??? pic.twitter.com/fmcwHqq1z9 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 23, 2022

Now let’s stop and think about this one for a second. As wacky as the idea of “President A” might seem, maybe, just maybe, it might not be the craziest thing in the world. Smith would obviously run laps around the field in a presidential debate setting, he has already articulated a clear stance on cannabis (“stay off the weeeeeeeeeeed-duhh”), and he might have some quality appointments up his sleeve such as making the Honorable Skip Bayless our ambassador to the United Nations.

In all seriousness however, Smith has about as much chance of becoming the country’s next president as rapper Jack Harlow does (and Harlow is a 24-year-old who is not even eligible to hold the office for another 11 years). That might not stop Smith from trying though, as he already does plenty where he is in way over his head.