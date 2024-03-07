Report: Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee had ‘explosive argument’

ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee recently had an “explosive argument,” according to a new report.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported on Thursday that Smith and McAfee got heated during a private phone call in which they were talking about a project that Smith’s production company is producing. Glasspiegel says McAfee called Smith a “motherf—er” during the argument. The dispute between the men reportedly was over “creative differences.”

The Post reported that Smith even banned McAfee from appearing on ESPN morning talk show “First Take” in the aftermath of the fight. However, Smith denied that McAfee had been banned. Both men responded to the Post and denied having any issues.

The report about a fight between the men leaking to the media has led some to wonder whether a certain ESPN executive is trying to make McAfee look bad again.

Smith is ESPN’s highest-paid on-air talent, while McAfee licensed his show to ESPN in a recent five-year, $85 million deal. McAfee, a former All-Pro punter, appeared on “First Take” on Tuesdays during the football season to discuss the NFL.