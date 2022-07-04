Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82.

Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.

Goldberg’s sister said the 82-year-old died after a yearslong battle with chronic kidney disease.

Known as the “Hammer,” Goldberg served as a radio analyst on Miami Dolphins games from 1978-1992. He worked for Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, helping the famed betting analyst write his syndicated column and preparing notes for TV appearances.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has an in-depth story on Goldberg’s life if you’re looking to read more about him.

Here are a few Twitter tributes for the betting analyst:

Hank Goldberg died today-on his birthday. We can honor him with our best stories of what we shared with him. I’m gonna play some races with him in mind & send the winnings to voter registration groups. Hank bet on both. — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) July 4, 2022

Hammering Hank Goldberg (front left) surrounded by some of the Las Vegas bookmakers and oddsmakers he befriended and earned the respect of over many years in Las Vegas. Goldberg, a pioneer in sports betting media, passed away today on his 82nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/U10CN1m6Bd — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) July 4, 2022

The first person I met in broadcasting 44 years ago was Hank Goldberg. Today the hammer passed away on his birthday. Hank was a storyteller, had a big heart and ran a good race. #legend #lifetimemories — Joseph Zagacki (@canesvoice) July 4, 2022

RIP to the Hammer, Hank Goldberg. Had the honor of working with him at CBS and he was just an amazing guy and a true original. His longtime work in the sports-betting space speaks for itself. Loved watching him sweat games on NFL Sundays. His passing is a true loss and hurts. RIP — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) July 4, 2022

When I was a teenager, I’d call into Hank Goldberg’s show at least a few times a year and consider it a victory if I didn’t get yelled at. #RIPTheHammer — Jeremy Marks-Peltz (@JMP1063) July 4, 2022

Rest in peace, Hank Goldberg. You were a great friend to me for more than 40 years. We shared so many wonderful times together. The Dolphins. The horse track. Some great dinners. I was so fortunate to know the man behind the Hammer. And trust me when I tell you he was special. — Andy Cohen (@ACohenFins) July 4, 2022

RIP Hank Goldberg, one of the greats from broadcastings old guard. I've known Hank since I covered the Dolphins in the mid-80's. Always fun to be around. I will miss our conversations this season and the years ahead. — Gerry Sandusky (@GerrySandusky) July 4, 2022