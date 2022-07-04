 Skip to main content
Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

July 4, 2022
by Larry Brown

Hank Goldberg on ESPN

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82.

Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.

Goldberg’s sister said the 82-year-old died after a yearslong battle with chronic kidney disease.

Known as the “Hammer,” Goldberg served as a radio analyst on Miami Dolphins games from 1978-1992. He worked for Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, helping the famed betting analyst write his syndicated column and preparing notes for TV appearances.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has an in-depth story on Goldberg’s life if you’re looking to read more about him.

Here are a few Twitter tributes for the betting analyst:

