Video of Marly Rivera calling fellow reporter a ‘f–king c-nt’ emerges

Marly Rivera has been fired by ESPN, and now we have a video of what resulted in her firing.

Rivera had been a reporter for ESPN for 13 years, working first for ESPN Deportes and later becoming a New York Yankees beat reporter.

Rivera was fired because of an incident that took place at Yankee Stadium on April 18 ahead of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Rivera apparently had an interview scheduled with Aaron Judge. She was upset that freelance reporter Ivon Gaete, who was on assignment for Tokyo Broadcasting, was trying to interview Judge at the same time.

As Rivera confronted Gaete over the matter, the ESPN reporter was caught on video calling Gaete a “f–king c-nt.”

You can hear the audio in a video obtained by TMZ Sports:

Here's video of the Marly Rivera / Ivón Gaete incident from April 18th at Yankee Stadium — while Aaron Judge stood just feet away, signing autographs for a group that included kids. pic.twitter.com/TPDg6SJ496 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) April 27, 2023

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera told the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, who first reported the news.

“There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”

What history is Rivera speaking of?

Gaete is the wife of MLB Vice President of Communications John Blundell. Rivera reportedly claims she has had issues with Blundell over the years, which she believes factored into her firing.

Rivera has since deactivated her social media profiles.