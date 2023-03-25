Wife of Mike Greenberg shares details on ESPN host’s health issues

Mike Greenberg has been out this week and not doing his usual hosting duties for ESPN, and now we know why.

Greenberg’s wife Stacy shared via Twitter Thursday that Mike had a cardiac ablation on Monday.

“For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me….he’s not great at that! We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages,” she tweeted.

For those asking:

Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me….he’s not great at that! 😵‍💫

We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages.🤗 — StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) March 23, 2023

A cardiac ablation is a procedure used to correct heart rhythm problems.

Greenberg, who hosts “Get Up!” for ESPN, thanked his fans for their support.

As the week ends, I want to say that @StacyGSG and I are so grateful for all the well wishes you’ve sent us. I’m sure I’ll say something ridiculous that makes you yell at me again soon enough, but please know I will never, ever forget the kindness we’ve been shown this week. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 24, 2023

“As the week ends, I want to say that @StacyGSG and I are so grateful for all the well wishes you’ve sent us.

“I’m sure I’ll say something ridiculous that makes you yell at me again soon enough, but please know I will never, ever forget the kindness we’ve been shown this week,” Greenberg tweeted.

The 55-year-old TV and radio host first began working for ESPN in 1996. He became most well known for co-hosting “Mike & Mike” with Mike Golic on ESPN Radio (and TV) from 2000-2017.