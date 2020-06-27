Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker taken to hospital after Fight of the Night

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker were both taken to the hospital after their main event fight at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Poirier and Hooker beat up on each other for five rounds as the fight went the distance. Poirier won via unanimous decision for his fifth win in his last six fights. He took a pretty good beating from Hooker, as you could see in a post-fight picture he shared.

25 minutes! Paid In Full pic.twitter.com/lxN0NuMnJ9 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 28, 2020

The area around his right eye looked particularly bad. Hooker’s right eye was also bloodied badly, and his nose was busted too.

Both fighters were taken to the hospital after the fight and missed the postfight press conference.

The fight received “Fight of the Night” honors and is being regarded by some as a fight of the year contender. Poirier is now 26-6 (1) and there is some talk about him possibly facing Tony Ferguson next. He doesn’t seem ready for that just yet.