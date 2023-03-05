Jake Gyllenhaal films fight for ‘Roadhouse’ movie remake at UFC 285

Those who attended UFC 285 in Las Vegas on Saturday night were treated to a nice bonus “fight.”

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in an upcoming remake of 1989 movie “Roadhouse.” The new version of the movie features Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who ends up as a bouncer at a roadhouse in Florida.

The Amazon Studios movie is currently being filmed, and they hit up the UFC this weekend for filming.

First, Gyllenhaal participated at Friday’s live weigh-ins. Then on Saturday, the movie filmed a UFC fight scene in front of the live crowd.

Here is a look at the fight Gyllenhaal filmed.

FLYING KNEE FROM GYLLENHAAL! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/qcfTlQdLEw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 5, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal wins as he brutally knocks out the middleweight champion #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/lk1jRUg52Q — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 5, 2023

That’s pretty cool. From afar, it looks like the fight was real and that punches and the flying knee landed.

Gyllenhall got ripped for the role. Take a look at the scene from the weigh-ins on Friday (beware of the profanity):