 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 4, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal films fight for ‘Roadhouse’ movie remake at UFC 285

March 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Jake Gyllenhaal flexes

Those who attended UFC 285 in Las Vegas on Saturday night were treated to a nice bonus “fight.”

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in an upcoming remake of 1989 movie “Roadhouse.” The new version of the movie features Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who ends up as a bouncer at a roadhouse in Florida.

The Amazon Studios movie is currently being filmed, and they hit up the UFC this weekend for filming.

First, Gyllenhaal participated at Friday’s live weigh-ins. Then on Saturday, the movie filmed a UFC fight scene in front of the live crowd.

Here is a look at the fight Gyllenhaal filmed.

That’s pretty cool. From afar, it looks like the fight was real and that punches and the flying knee landed.

Gyllenhall got ripped for the role. Take a look at the scene from the weigh-ins on Friday (beware of the profanity):

Article Tags

Jake Gyllenhaal
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus