Look: Jessica Eye suffers nasty forehead cut in loss at UFC 264

Jessica Eye lost to Jennifer Maia in their fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday and drew attention for a nasty cut she suffered in the defeat.

Eye and Maia went the distance, with Maia winning a unanimous decision. But Eye was the victim of an accidental headbutt that opened up a gash on her forehead.

Jessica Eye suffered a nasty cut in the middle of her forehead #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/mMULuT5RG9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Eye made it through the fight despite the cut. She received several “third eye” jokes on Twitter afterwards.

Jessica Eye looking like Tien Shinhan with the third eye. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/BGUObftaiu — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) July 10, 2021

Others compared it to a mouth:

The cut and defeat are a shame for Eye, who has now lost three straight fights and four of her last five.