Saturday, March 27, 2021

Jon Jones shares simple message after Francis Ngannou’s win

March 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jon Jones UFC

Jon Jones shared a simple message on Saturday night after Francis Ngannou had a big win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

Ngannou knocked out Miocic in the second round of their fight, avenging a loss to Miocic in 2018. Ngannou (16-3, 12 KOs) is now the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Jones has moved up from light heavyweight to heavyweight and would be prepared to fight Ngannou. Only he has one message: meet my price tag.

UFC boss Dana White questioned whether Jones actually wants to fight Ngannou after Francis’ performance on Saturday night. White suggested that Jones might want to move down in weight to avoid Ngannou.

Jones said there was no way he was dropping back down after putting on so much weight.

If Jones doesn’t come through with a fight, Ngannou could try to rematch with Derrick Lewis, who beat him in 2018.

