Jon Jones shares simple message after Francis Ngannou’s win

Jon Jones shared a simple message on Saturday night after Francis Ngannou had a big win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

Ngannou knocked out Miocic in the second round of their fight, avenging a loss to Miocic in 2018. Ngannou (16-3, 12 KOs) is now the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Jones has moved up from light heavyweight to heavyweight and would be prepared to fight Ngannou. Only he has one message: meet my price tag.

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

UFC boss Dana White questioned whether Jones actually wants to fight Ngannou after Francis’ performance on Saturday night. White suggested that Jones might want to move down in weight to avoid Ngannou.

White: If I'm Jon Jones and I'm home watching this [Miocic-Ngannou] fight, I start moving to 185 #UFC260 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 28, 2021

Jones said there was no way he was dropping back down after putting on so much weight.

Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

If Jones doesn’t come through with a fight, Ngannou could try to rematch with Derrick Lewis, who beat him in 2018.