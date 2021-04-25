Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal after being taunted

Kamaru Usman had one of the most satisfying types of knockouts you can have.

Usman beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday night for his 18th straight professional MMA win. He knocked out Masvidal with a punch straight to the face in the second round.

Here’s a clear look at the knockout:

The best part is Usman’s knockout came right after Masvidal was clowning around in the octagon.

Getting the knockout right after someone teases you has to feel great.

Usman is cementing his place in history. The 33-year-old has successfully defended the UFC Welterweight Championship four times in a row, including twice over Masvidal.

You don’t mess with Marty from Nebraska.

Masvidal gave Usman some nice recognition after the fight.