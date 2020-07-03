Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap dies from coronavirus

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, has died at the age of 57.

Abdulmanap had been hospitalized in Moscow since May, when Khabib said during an Instagram video that his father had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in “serious condition.” According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Abdulmanap underwent surgery for a preexisting heart condition that was further complicated by the coronavirus. ESPN also reported in May that the elder Nurmagomedov had been placed into a medically induced coma.

Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed the news to Okamoto on Friday.

“We’ve lost our backbone,” Abdelaziz said. “He was a father, coach, brother, an icon. Things will never be the same without him.”

Khabib has credited his father with his success in mixed martial arts. Abdulmanap also trained other fighters, including UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev.

Khabib’s next fight was expected to come later this year against interim champion Justin Gaethje, but it’s unclear if that fight will still be scheduled. Gaethje shared his condolences on Twitter.

So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) July 3, 2020

Khabib is now the second known professional athlete who had a parent die following complications from the coronavirus. NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April.