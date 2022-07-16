Video: UFC fighter celebrates knockout win by bodyslamming his coaches

Li Jingliang became the first fighter to knockout Muslim Salikhov in MMA during Saturday’s UFC Long Island event. He apparently did not want to stop fighting even after the match concluded.

After the fight, Jingliang went over to celebrate with one of his coaches. With his arms outstretched, Jingliang appeared to be offering his coach a hug. But what he did instead was a little rougher.

Jingliang wrapped his arms around his coach, body slammed him into the mat and then threw a gentle punch to the top of the coach’s head. He then body slammed two other coaches before dropping down on both knees and slamming his fists in the floor.

Jingliang won via knockout (punches) against Salikhov 4:38 into the second round with a vicious right-handed punch to the head that dropped Salikhov to the mat. Jingliang tacked on a few more punches to get the stoppage.

This was Jingliang’s eighth knockout, which placed the China native in a tie with Thiago Alves and Vicente Luque for the second-most all-time among welterweights. Matt Brown leads all welterweights with 12 career knockouts.

The win gave “The Leech” a 19-7-0 record and his first UFC victory since beating Santiago Ponzinibbio in January 2021.