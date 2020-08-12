Paige VanZant explains risking her ‘pretty face’ in Bare Knuckle Fighting

Paige VanZant has left the UFC after contract issues with the organization and has made her next move, which left many surprised.

VanZant announced on Wednesday that she has joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where she’s under contract to fight four times. VanZant’s first of four fights for the organization could come in November, according to ESPN’s report on the subject.

VanZant shared her reason for moving to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and she says she wants to prove a point.

“I feel like I still have this stigma in MMA that I’m just a pretty face, and what a way to prove to people that’s not the way I see myself at all. This is a sport where people probably have the highest rate of getting cut open and having long-term scars is definitely something that I’m not even worried about for me. It’s just the love of competition and I’m really excited to go out there and show off in such an amazing sport,” VanZant said, via ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

VanZant is known for her good looks in addition to her fighting ability, as she referenced, and she wants to show she is not afraid to mess with that. Fighting without gloves does lead to more cuts and facial damage for participants, which makes VanZant’s decision so curious.

The 26-year-old has gone 8-5 in pro MMA and was disappointed with the pay she received from the UFC, where she went 5-4. She said she had multiple contract offers after her UFC contract expired and chose Bare Knuckle Fighting. Her deal reportedly will pay her $1 million with incentives.