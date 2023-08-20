Sean O’Malley’s epic KO win at UFC 292 sends Twitter into a frenzy

Sean O’Malley (17-1-1, 12 KOs) began his rule over the UFC bantamweight division with a loud bang. Suga Sean ended Aljamain Sterling’s (24-3-0, 3 KOs) two-year championship reign with a second-round KO for the ages at UFC 292 held at TD Garden on Saturday.

O’Malley caught Sterling with a killer right cross as the latter lunged forward to try to land a blow. O’Malley then rained hammerfists on Sterling until referee Marc Goddard was forced to stop the fight in favor of the challenger.

SEAN OMALLEY TKO A STERLING 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XwKEgEOvi6 — Carlos Lamb (@CarlosLamb_) August 20, 2023

“Honestly, this was the most nervous I’ve ever been for a fight,” O’Malley told Joe Rogan during the postfight interview. “In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the best bantamweight of all time. So yeah, I was a little bit nervous for this fight. But I never lost the confidence because I know what I possess in this f—ing right hand, baby.”

O’Malley’s devastating right hand counter had social media buzzing, with several fighters and athletes hailing the new champion.

Suga Sean really a different beast. Salute that man — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 20, 2023

SUGA SEAN TOO LIT 🔥 AAAHHHH — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) August 20, 2023

Suga Sean love it congrats champ — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 20, 2023

Even one of O’Malley’s rivals in Dillon Danis could not do anything but praise him for the masterful knockout victory.

I can't even hate; that was beautiful. I know we have our beef, but that was a work of art. Congratulations, Sean O'Malley. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 20, 2023

The knockout left several fans marveling at Suga Sean’s technical prowess and power.

It’s the Suga Sean O’Malley era now 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FULqDH0iaZ — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) August 20, 2023

One of the most beautiful shots we've seen in a long time. Sean O'malley is gonna go down as one of the cleanest, most precise strikers in MMA. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/fTpnHRP5xe — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) August 20, 2023

A few fans were also seeing a resemblance between O’Malley’s KO win with that of Conor McGregor against Jose Aldo back in 2015. Both wins also won each fighter a championship belt.

People have always made comparisons between Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley. They both won their first UFC Championship in similar fashion. pic.twitter.com/5KsqbioA9K — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) August 20, 2023

Just a beautiful right hand from Sean O'Malley. A little reminiscent of Conor McGregor knocking out Jose Aldo #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/Smtp7NqDLC — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) August 20, 2023

After winning the Bantamweight championship, O’Malley appears to have his sights set on revenge. His lone loss in 18 fights was against Chito Vera back in August 2020. O’Malley told Joe Rogan after the fight that he wants to face Vera — who won his undercard bout against Pedro Munhoz — in December.