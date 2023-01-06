TBS makes decision on Dana White’s ‘Power Slap’ show

UFC president Dana White was recently caught on video exchanging slaps with his wife during a physical altercation, and the timing of the incident could not have been worse for White’s upcoming reality show.

White is getting set to launch the Power Slap League, which is a competition consisting of of two people alternating slaps to the face for three rounds or until a knockout occurs. The venture is funded by White and his former UFC business partners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta. The show, which is called “Power Slap: Road to the Title,” was initially scheduled to premiere on TBS Jan. 11.

After a video surfaced that showed White and his wife slapping each other last weekend at a club in Mexico, there were questions about whether the Power Slap League was doomed. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that the promotion will air on Jan. 18, however.

White spoke about the incident with his wife this week. He confirmed that he and his wife had been drinking heavily but said there is no excuse for his actions. White’s wife, Anne, also issued a statement saying the incident was “out of character” for White. The two met met in the eighth grade and have been married since 1996.