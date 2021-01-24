 Skip to main content
Disaster: UFC 257 has major pay-per-view errors for fans who bought fights

January 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

UFC 257 error

UFC 257 was a highly-anticipated event among MMA fans, but things turned disastrous for many fans who were unable to access the fight card they purchased.

Fans complained of login issues or other issues that prevented them from being able to watch the fights they had legally purchased.

Dana White talked about going hard after those illegal stealing streams, but this can’t be what the UFC had in mind. These all appear to be people who purchased the fights and were unable to watch it due to errors.

UFC 257 is the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2021 and taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event is headlined by the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier fight.

UPDATE: ESPN+ sent the following note regarding the issue:

