Disaster: UFC 257 has major pay-per-view errors for fans who bought fights

UFC 257 was a highly-anticipated event among MMA fans, but things turned disastrous for many fans who were unable to access the fight card they purchased.

Fans complained of login issues or other issues that prevented them from being able to watch the fights they had legally purchased.

AppleTV won't even connect to espn. Laptop won't get past fight graphic. pic.twitter.com/5OClhAg4h9 — dannyJ614 (@danielj_morris) January 24, 2021

also stuck in a login loop after repeatedly signing in. pic.twitter.com/RWlS85DLyO — José Rivera (@whoisjoserivera) January 24, 2021

Are people having an issue getting this? We bought it earlier today but can't access it. Keeps telling us there is an error that is preventing the video from playing. [email protected] https://t.co/o6XMrwo8Uh — Sara Eckert (@SaraEckert) January 24, 2021

ESPN+ suddenly telling me my country is not supported. Sweet.

Does it stop working for everyone else when you try to purchase the PPV? — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) January 24, 2021

ESPN App crashing just in time for #UFC257 is not ideal — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) January 24, 2021

Is anyone else not being able to log in to ESPN despite already buying the #ufc257 card which was freaking $70 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 24, 2021

Dana White talked about going hard after those illegal stealing streams, but this can’t be what the UFC had in mind. These all appear to be people who purchased the fights and were unable to watch it due to errors.

UFC 257 is the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2021 and taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event is headlined by the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier fight.

UPDATE: ESPN+ sent the following note regarding the issue: