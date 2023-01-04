Ex-UFC fighter arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend

Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni was reportedly arrested in Mexico this week and is being charged with murder.

According to Mexican media outlet Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his girlfriend over the weekend. The woman was unresponsive following what Baroni described as a drunken argument that turned fatal.

Baroni told police he and his girlfriend got into an argument after the woman allegedly admitted to cheating on him. The 46-year-old says he grabbed the woman by the arms and forced her into the shower, at which point she hit her head.

Baroni said the woman was unable to get out of the shower on her own, so he helped her to the bed and wrapped her in a blanket. He then says he drove to the store after she asked him to get cigarettes and beer. The alleged victim was unresponsive on the bed when Baroni returned.

Photos that were taken by police showed bruises on the victim’s face and body. Police said in their report that the woman showed “multiple marks of beatings.” Baroni also had bruising on one of his hands.

Baroni was charged with homicide and was being held Municipal Administrative Court of Valle de Banderas as of Wednesday morning. Authorities are awaiting the result of an autopsy to determine the cause of death for the woman.

Baroni fought for the UFC, Pride FC, Strikeforce, and other promotions. He has a record of 3-7 in UFC and 16-19 overall. His last MMA fight was in September 2019.

H/T MMA Mania