Video: Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly in altercation on VMA red carpet

September 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Conor McGregor

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Conor McGregor was in an altercation. This time he was in one on the red carpet at the Video Music Awards, and he got into it with rapper/musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Here is the video.

And here is McGregor throwing a drink.

So what happened? TMZ Sports says McGregor wanted to say hi and get a picture with MGK. But Kelly’s security apparently pushed McGregor away, and a scuffle broke out.

Maybe the UFC can now try to arrange a fight between Conor and Kelly.

