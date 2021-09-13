Video: Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly in altercation on VMA red carpet

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Conor McGregor was in an altercation. This time he was in one on the red carpet at the Video Music Awards, and he got into it with rapper/musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Here is the video.

Conor Mcgregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into an altercation on the red carpet at the MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3dFDxOjbpg — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) September 13, 2021

And here is McGregor throwing a drink.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

So what happened? TMZ Sports says McGregor wanted to say hi and get a picture with MGK. But Kelly’s security apparently pushed McGregor away, and a scuffle broke out.

Maybe the UFC can now try to arrange a fight between Conor and Kelly.