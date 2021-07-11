Video: Tai Tuivasa does a shoey after knocking out Greg Hardy

Tai Tuivasa on Saturday pulled off one of the most legendary trifectas in the UFC.

First, Tuivasa walked out to the “Spice Girls” before his heavyweight fight against Greg Hardy at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. Then, he knocked out Hardy in the first round of their fight.

Lastly, Tuivasa capped it all off by doing a shoey at the top of the cage.

Awesome.

As if that weren’t enough, Tuivasa looked to keep it all going as he walked out of the cage. A few fans tried to get him to do a shoey and he obliged, though one fan gave him a shoey with some hot sauce he didn’t like.

Bruv, Tai Tuivasa did a shoey with Dustin Poirier's hot sauce in the mix! pic.twitter.com/xAwaHzbcmY — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

Tuivasa did shoeys after his wins at UFC 221 and 225, leading to his “Shoeyvasa” nickname. He sure lived up to that name on Saturday.