Yair Rodriguez appears to suffer nasty broken foot against Max Holloway

Yair Rodriguez and Max Holloway went the distance in their fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday night, delivering a memorable battle for the fans.

Holloway won a unanimous decision as one judge scored it four rounds to one, and the two other judges scored it three rounds to two. Rodriguez had to be helped out of the cage after his defeat because he was exhausted and had a foot injury.

Yair Rodriguez had to be helped out of the octagon after giving us a classic battle with Max Holloway. 🙏#UFCVegas42 | 🎥 @MMAJunkieJohn pic.twitter.com/mHkyzeUw2v — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 13, 2021

Rodriguez’s foot was shown on the broadcast. His right foot was badly swollen, indicating a likely fracture.

Yeah, Yair Rodriguez's foot is definitely broken. SWOLE LIKE A BALOON #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/OS8VS4LZ64 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 13, 2021

This was Rodriguez’s first fight in over two years as he dealt with a suspension and injuries. He may need more time to recover from the foot injury he sustained in the loss.