Saturday, November 13, 2021

Yair Rodriguez appears to suffer nasty broken foot against Max Holloway

November 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Yair Rodriguez and Max Holloway went the distance in their fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday night, delivering a memorable battle for the fans.

Holloway won a unanimous decision as one judge scored it four rounds to one, and the two other judges scored it three rounds to two. Rodriguez had to be helped out of the cage after his defeat because he was exhausted and had a foot injury.

Rodriguez’s foot was shown on the broadcast. His right foot was badly swollen, indicating a likely fracture.

This was Rodriguez’s first fight in over two years as he dealt with a suspension and injuries. He may need more time to recover from the foot injury he sustained in the loss.

