Afghan woman disqualified from Olympics for political message

Refugee breaker Manizha Talash, also known as “b-girl Talash,” was disqualified from the first-ever Olympic breaking competition on Friday after sharing a political message.

The 21-year-old Talash, Afghanistan’s first female breaker, wore a cape under her jumper that read “Free Afghan Women” during her pre-qualifier, in which she was defeated by India Sardjoe. Even had Talash not been disqualified, she would would not have advanced to the next round.

However, for Talash, the moment was bigger than the competition itself.

A moment of history. “FREE AFGHAN WOMEN” Manizha Talash of Afghanistan in the first ever Olympic Breaking competition. She loses her qualifier but not before unveiling a cape from underneath her jumper. Representing the refugee team, Talash is Afghanistan’s first female… pic.twitter.com/gXaeo4Ka7n — Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) August 9, 2024

Talash fled Afghanistan for Spain after the Taliban re-seized control in 2021. Her father had previously been abducted by insurgents and not seen since, and her club was targeted by suicide bombers.

“Security forces stormed our club, walked over to a man and put a hood on his head,” Talash told the BBC of a second would-be suicide bomber. “They told us that this time we were lucky because there were people who wanted to bomb our club and if we loved our lives, we should shut it.”

Although she held out for as long as she could, even changing her name, Talash eventually realized she had to flee or die.

“If I’d stayed in Afghanistan, I don’t think I’d exist,” she says. “They’d execute me or stone me to death.”

For Talash, Friday’s political statement was less about her and more about the women who remain in Afghanistan.

“The girls of Afghanistan will never surrender. Whatever pressure you put on an Afghan girl — restrict her, or even imprison her — she’ll definitely find a way out and will definitely achieve her goals. We fight and we will win,” Talash said.

In that way, Talash medaled on Friday even if the International Olympic Committee’s executive board sent her back to Spain with a disqualification.