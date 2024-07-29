Bob the Cap Catcher goes viral at Olympics swimming events

Hundreds of world-famous athletes descended upon France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Somehow, a man who the internet endearingly referred to as “Bob the Cap Catcher” received his own spotlight.

On Sunday morning, US Olympic swimmer Emma Weber lost her cap in the pool before competing in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke event at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis.

For those unfamiliar with the world of competitive swimming, there is apparently a designated person who dives into the pool should there be anything worth retrieving.

Enter our hero, Bob the Cap Catcher.

In an arena filled with swimmers that look sculpted like the original Olympians, Bob was the everyman that spectators at home wanted, nay, needed to see. He walked up to the pool wearing a tight pair of floral swimming trunks and got the job done. Bob the Cap Catcher got a warm applause as if he had just swam a heat of his own.

Who do you call when a swim cap falls in the pool? "BOB THE CAP CATCHER." 😂#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/eN5ycGkKjw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

It’s unclear if the man’s name is actually Bob or if the NBC broadcast booth simply wanted to identify him as such.

Bob the Cap Catcher (probably) isn’t competing for any medals in Paris. But he already won the hearts of every viewer who can appreciate a man proud of his “dad bod.”