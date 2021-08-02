Look: Caeleb Dressel goes viral for crazy vertical jump

Caeleb Dressel has already impressed the world with his swimming performance at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. But the 24-year-old is also impressing folks outside the swimming world thanks to his crazy vertical jump.

A video of Dressel leaping by the swimming pool went viral. It shows just how high the swimmer can jump.

His vertical leap has been reported as topping out at either 43 or 41 inches, depending on the source.

Dressel’s impressive jumping ability can help propel him to great starts leaping into the pool in competitions. That is especially valuable for short-distance events, like the 50 m freestyle, which he dominates.

Dressel’s vertical leap also compares favorably to many top NBA players.

With a 43 inch vertical, Caeleb Dressel would’ve had the 3rd highest leap at the 2021 NBA Combine. Instead, he is the fastest American swimmer ever. Dressel already has 1 gold medal in these Olympics, with the chance to add at least 4 more. #Olympics #TeamUSA #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/vAlEcZopVx — Samford University Center for Sports Analytics (@SamfordSACenter) July 28, 2021

Dressel is the world record holder in the 100 m fly and holds an Olympic record in the 50 and 100 m freestyle. Dressel was also part of the US’ world record-setting team in the 4×100 medley. He probably would have had plenty of success in basketball or volleyball too. It’s no surprise that his elite athleticism has helped him join elite company.