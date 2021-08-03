Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez joins elite company with incredible feat

Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez joined some incredibly exclusive company with an impressive feat.

Lopez on Monday won the gold medal in the Greco-Roman 130 kg wrestling event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The 38-year-old Cuban giant defeated Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 in the final of the event to win the gold.

What is remarkable is the gold medal marked the fourth straight Olympics in which Lopez has won the same event.

He also won gold in 2008, 2012 and 2016. The 2008 and 2012 medals were when 125 kg was the highest weight class in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Only four other athletes have ever won four straight gold medals in the same individual event. Those four others are:

– Michael Phelps: 200 m individual medley (2004-2016)

– Carl Lewis: long jump (1984-1996)

– Al Oerter: discus (1956-1968)

– Paul Elvstrom: finn (1948-1960)

That is quite an exclusive list.

Even at 38, Lopez is still going strong and leading his class. He also showed some great sportsmanship after his semifinal win.