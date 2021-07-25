Dan Hicks, Rowdy Gaines form awesome duo calling Olympic swimming

The US took gold and silver in the men’s 400 meter individual medley swimming event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. The fantastic finish for the Americans was punctuated by a great call from the NBC announcing duo of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines.

Hicks and Gaines expressed electric energy during the event, getting fans pumped up and excited as Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland pursued the 1-2 finish in the event. They were also joined by Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps, who added his touch as well.

Here is the great call from Hicks as Kalisz and Litherland chased gold and silver:

The entire call of the event was excellent, but that final clip from Hicks shined. Between him and Gaines, they had me all ready to jump into the pool.

Kalisz and Litherland were training partners at the University of Georgia and pushed each other to the gold-silver finish at the Olympics. Kalisz said winning gold in the event was a “dream come true.”