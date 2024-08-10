Imane Khelif shares message after winning controversial gold medal

Imane Khelif, who has been the subject of much controversy at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, won gold on Friday after defeating China’s Yang Liu by a 5-0 decision in the welterweight boxing division.

The 25-year-old Khelif became the focal point of gender debate earlier in the month when her first opponent, Italy’s Angela Carini, bowed out after just 46 seconds. She broke down in tears in the center of the ring, initially refusing to shake Khelif’s hand.

Carini later apologized to Khelif, claiming the emotions of the moment overwhelmed her.

Khelif had previously been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi after a failed gender eligibility test. The International Boxing Association revealed that tests showed XY chromosomes, which prevents athletes from competing in women’s events.

The International Olympic Committee did not follow those same guidelines and following Friday’s victory, Khelif gave an impassioned speech.

“I was born a girl, I grew up a girl, I studied as a girl and I fought like a girl. Those who attacked me? Of course, they were enemies of glory. But, without them, my victory would not have been so (delicious),” Khelif said, as translated by Lella Yasmine.

“I was born into a disadvantaged community, but my family has always been proud of me and supported me. My message to the world: Get inspired by the values of the Olympic(s) ​​and avoid bullying. We are at the Olympics, we came to compete in front of everyone.”

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting, who was also disqualified by the IBF following a failed gender test, will compete for gold in the women’s featherweight division on Saturday.