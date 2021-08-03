 Skip to main content
Jamaican sprinter Christopher Taylor taken off in wheelchair after race

August 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Christopher Taylor

Jamaican sprinter Christopher Taylor faced a medical situation after qualifying for the finals of the men’s 400 m race at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Taylor finished second in the second semifinal of the 400 m sprint with a time of 44.92. He was one of eight runners to qualify for the final, but he had to be taken away in a wheelchair afterwards.

What was the reason? NBC’s Mike Tirico said that Taylor had an asthma attack after the race.

However, the Jamaica Gleaner’s Andre Lowe says Taylor was taken away as a precaution due to his asthma. He said the sprinter was “fine” after the race.

Taylor said he already felt like a winner just by qualifying for the final.

This is the 21-year-old’s Olympics debut. He said in an Instagram post that he was “doing well” and focusing on the final.

