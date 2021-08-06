 Skip to main content
Mr. T congratulates ‘A-Team’ Alix Klineman and April Ross on gold medal

August 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

April Ross and Alix Klineman asserted their dominance on the sand in Japan, winning the gold medal in women’s beach volleyball with focus and execution. They went undefeated at the 2020 Summer Olympics, going 3-0 in pool play and 4-0 in the knockout round. They only dropped one set in the entire event.

April and Alix teamed up to form “The A-Team,” and they picked up numerous fans along the way. One of their most notable fans was ’80s pop culture figure “Mr. T.”

Mr. T became well know for his role in the television show “The A-Team.” When he found out about the beach volleyball team having that nickname, he jumped on as a huge supporter.

He first shared support of the team on Tuesday:

Then he watched them play in the semifinals the following day:

And Mr. T cheered them on for the gold medal match, which the women won over an Australian team in straight sets.

Ross and Klineman dominated on the sand like Mr. T dominated all of the fools he beat up on in tough-guy competitions. The women’s team really played more like the A+ team in Japan. Kudos to them on the standout performance.

