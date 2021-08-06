Mr. T congratulates ‘A-Team’ Alix Klineman and April Ross on gold medal

April Ross and Alix Klineman asserted their dominance on the sand in Japan, winning the gold medal in women’s beach volleyball with focus and execution. They went undefeated at the 2020 Summer Olympics, going 3-0 in pool play and 4-0 in the knockout round. They only dropped one set in the entire event.

April and Alix teamed up to form “The A-Team,” and they picked up numerous fans along the way. One of their most notable fans was ’80s pop culture figure “Mr. T.”

Mr. T became well know for his role in the television show “The A-Team.” When he found out about the beach volleyball team having that nickname, he jumped on as a huge supporter.

He first shared support of the team on Tuesday:

Congratulations April Ross and Alix Klineman! When I heard they call you Ladies “The A-Team”, I had to Cheer You On! I Pity the Competition… Grrrr! (We love when a Plan Comes Together) Go USA go!!! #Olympics @TeamUSA @usavolleyball — Mr. T (@MrT) August 4, 2021

Then he watched them play in the semifinals the following day:

And Mr. T cheered them on for the gold medal match, which the women won over an Australian team in straight sets.

Hey Fool! Don’t Bother me now, I am getting ready to watch the A-Team! No, not the tv show… Grrr! I’m talking about @alixklineman and @AprilRossBeach going for the Gold in Beach Volleyball. Go USA Go! @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA @USAVBeach @usavolleyball #gold — Mr. T (@MrT) August 6, 2021

Ross and Klineman dominated on the sand like Mr. T dominated all of the fools he beat up on in tough-guy competitions. The women’s team really played more like the A+ team in Japan. Kudos to them on the standout performance.