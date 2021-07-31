Pamela Ware completely botches last dive, misses final at Olympics

Pamela Ware was expected to contend for a medal in the 3 meter springboard diving event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Unfortunately, she did not come to realize that fate.

Ware completely botched her final dive in the semifinals and failed to advance to the finals of the event. The Canadian diver went to the diving board and jumped into the water without attempting a dive with the maneuvers she was planning. Ware actually scored zeroes across the board for failing to attempt a dive.

Not what you expect to see in the diving. Medal hope Pamela Ware missed it completely and is not progressing to the finalhttps://t.co/GD4BJcp5Lj pic.twitter.com/qQDDzY94KJ — Emily Benammar (@EmilyBenammar) July 31, 2021

Ware finished 18th with a score of 245.10. She would have needed to score over 44.7 on her fifth dive in order to qualify for the final.

Absent the complete screwup, Ware would have likely scored inside the top 10 to make it to the final. Imagine training for years only to have that happen at the Olympics. What a bummer.