Friday, July 30, 2021

Simone Biles withdraws from two more gymnastics events

July 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

The chances of seeing Simone Biles compete again in the Tokyo Olympics appear to be dwindling after the American withdrew from two more events.

Late Friday, USA Gymnastics issued a statement confirming that Biles would withdraw from the finals for both the vault and uneven bars. She will be replaced by MyKayla Skinner. The statement said that Biles would continue to be evaluated to determine whether she would be able to participate in the floor exercise and balance beam, the other two events she is eligible for.

Biles is currently experiencing what she called the “twisties,” a sort of mental block that causes her to be disoriented in the air. That’s simply a non-starter for a gymnast who relies on extensive body control, grace, and agility to perform.

Biles’ absence from the individual events has allowed other U.S. gymnasts to shine. It remains to be seen whether Biles will be able to participate in the final two events, but it certainly seems unlikely.

