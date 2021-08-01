Sydney Pickrem had hilarious quote after winning bronze in team swimming relay

Canadian swimmer Sydney Pickrem offered a fairly unfiltered assessment of her thoughts while swimming her leg of the team 4X100m medley relay.

Pickrem was part of the Canadian team that ultimately won bronze at the event on Sunday. Pickrem, who came into the event without any Olympic medals, swam the breaststroke in the relay. To say she was nervous was an understatement.

Asked about handling the pressure during her breaststroke leg during a live interview on CBC in Canada, Pickrem offered an epic soundbite, though not exactly family-friendly.

“I was absolutely s—ing myself, I’m not going to try and sugarcoat it,” Pickrem said.

After winning an Olympic medal of any kind, you should be forgiven for swearing on live television. This one can be forgiven.

The Canadian team clocked in at 3:52.60, a second behind gold medal winners Australia.