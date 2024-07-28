Tech company pulls advertising from Olympics over Opening Ceremony

A telecommunications company issued a statement Saturday in opposition to the Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics.

The Opening Ceremony was a lengthy program that involved the Parade of Nations, where each athlete participating in the Olympics gets to be with their countrymates and represent their country at the games. There was also an artistic component to the ceremony, one that included an offensive element.

A pagan feast was depicted that many took to be an offensive representation of The Last Supper, the final meal that Jesus shared with his apostles before his crucifixion.

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Feeling that Christianity was being mocked, Mississippi-based telecommunications company C Spire said they were pulling advertising from the Olympics.

“We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics,” the company wrote in a statement published on Saturday.

The woman in the blue dress who appeared in the middle posted a photo on Instagram comparing the Olympics Ceremony depiction to a depiction of The Last Supper and called it (perhaps in a joke) “the New Gay Testament.”

Adam, the girl who is literally dressed up as Jesus posted that this was “The New Gay Testament” to her own instagram story. https://t.co/uBqthRwDMe pic.twitter.com/ozeyXHind8 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 28, 2024

Whatever the case, many people objected to the scene, and the company’s statement was part of the fallout.