Tonga flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua sets internet ablaze again at Olympics

Pita Taufatofua first captured the spotlight at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio when he served as the flag-bearer for Tonga, and he has returned to represent his country at a third straight Olympic Games in Japan.

Taufatofua walked alongside this year’s flag-bearer for Tonga at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo on Friday. He was once again shirtless and oiled up, which led to a lot of excitement on Twitter.

As Taufatofua noted on Twitter, he shared the flag-bearer duties this year with Malia Paseka, who is the first female to compete for Tonga in Taekwando at the Olympics.

A special congratulations to our Flag Bearer, Malia Paseka. She did an amazing job leading the way for more participation of females and youth in sport in Tonga. So proud to walk along side our first ever female taekwondo Olympian!

–@olympics @tokyo2020 @worldtaekwondo.pr pic.twitter.com/nb5wyj3ImV — Pita Taufatofua (@pitaTofua) July 23, 2021

Believe it or not, Taufatofua actually had some strong competition from another nation this year.

Taufatofua may have gone viral initially for his looks, but his athletic resume is also incredible. In addition to competing in Taekwando at the Summer Games, he was also Tonga’s only competitor at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He trained for just three months and had to rent equipment to compete in cross-country skiing in PyeongChang.

As for the greased-up look, Taufatofua explained years ago that it is about more than just making people drool.