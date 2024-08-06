 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 6, 2024

Fans freak out after whale appears in background of Olympics surfing event

August 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

A whale splashing

A big whale made a splash during the surfing event at the Paris Olympics this week.

The surfing events for the Olympics are taking place in Tahiti, French Polynesia. During Heat 2 of a semifinals event between Brazilian surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy on Monday, a whale was seen splashing in the background.

Weston-Webb may have advanced in that semifinal, but we all know who the true winner was: the whale. That’s just a reminder to us all that while we may surf out in the ocean, the territory belongs to the whales and other sea creatures.

Weston-Webb won the silver medal in the women’s shortboard event, while Hennessy lost in the bronze medal match. The whale remained undefeated.

Article Tags

2024 Summer Olympics
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus