Fans freak out after whale appears in background of Olympics surfing event

A big whale made a splash during the surfing event at the Paris Olympics this week.

The surfing events for the Olympics are taking place in Tahiti, French Polynesia. During Heat 2 of a semifinals event between Brazilian surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy on Monday, a whale was seen splashing in the background.

An unexpected star of the show at the surfing! This whale has certainly made a splash 📸#Paris2024 #Olympics #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/epl6IfmJUz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 6, 2024

this whale that showed up during #Olympic2024 surfing just won the tournament for me pic.twitter.com/4XQVCzW2zI — Olly Mio (@OllyMio) August 5, 2024

Weston-Webb may have advanced in that semifinal, but we all know who the true winner was: the whale. That’s just a reminder to us all that while we may surf out in the ocean, the territory belongs to the whales and other sea creatures.

Weston-Webb won the silver medal in the women’s shortboard event, while Hennessy lost in the bronze medal match. The whale remained undefeated.