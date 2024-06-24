Ex-pro wrestler 2 Cold Scorpio arrested after stabbing man

Former professional wrestler Charles Scaggs, who went by the ring name ‘2 Cold Scorpio,’ was arrested last month after he stabbed a man in what he claims was self-defense.

According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Scaggs was arrested on June 15 following a violent incident at a Love’s Travel Stop in Kansas City, Mo. Scaggs told police he was working as a security guard at the store when a man lit a cigarette inside at around 3:40 a.m. Scaggs said he told the man there was no smoking allowed inside, to which the customer replied, “F you the f— you gonna do?”

The alleged victim told TMZ Sports that he did not light a cigarette inside the store and put it out before he walked in, though he said he did not know if the cigarette was fully extinguished.

Scaggs claimed the man threatened him and the two eventually exited the store to fight. During the fight, Scaggs said he pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the other man in self-defense. Police found the victim lying on the ground with several stab wounds when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was in and out of consciousness as he was transported to a local hospital. Police say they were able to speak with him later that day, and he told officers that Scaggs was the aggressor in the altercation. Scaggs was later arrested and charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action, which are both felonies.

Scaggs, 58, posted bond and has pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court in August.

Scaggs began his wrestling career as 2 Cold Scorpio in 1985. He wrestled in several independent promotions before signing a deal with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1992. He also spent time with WWF (which later became WWE) and ECW. Scaggs held several championship belts throughout his career and most recently wrestled on an independent circuit in 2021.